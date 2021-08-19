A 24-year-old St. Joseph man faces a second-degree murder charge after police discovered a body inside a residence on North Ninth Street.
Tucker J. Autenrieth was charged in Buchanan County with the death of 37-year-old Santos Jackson. St. Joseph police officers discovered Jackson's body Wednesday after responding to a check wellbeing at 705 N. Ninth St. Officers located blood and cleaning agents at that address, which is listed as Autenrieth's home address.
Once they obtained a search warrant, officers located the body of Jackson inside the residence. Officers observed a gunshot wound to Jackson's head, according to a probable cause statement.
The owner of the residence was contacted by police, who said Jackson was killed in the basement of the residence on Monday.
Autenrieth was arrested shortly after the body was found. According to court documents, Autenrieth told police Jackson entered the residence on Monday with a firearm and started an altercation. Autenrieth struck Jackson with a machete knife when he attempted to enter the residence, and Jackson tried to crawl toward the gun, according to documents filed in Buchanan County.
Autenrieth began kicking Jackson in the head and body, according to the probable cause statement, and Autenrieth stated he then picked up the gun and fired it in the back of the victim's head.
Following Jackson's death, Autenrieth wrapped the body in plastic and attempted to use bleach to clean up the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.