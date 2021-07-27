St. Joseph's Municipal Court will operate with limited staff due to a COVID-19 issue.
According to a press release, some cases will be reset for a later date, and the issue could affect walk-in customer service.
This decision to limit services was made by the presiding judge of the Fifth Circuit Court.
