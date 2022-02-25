A man convicted in the 2016 deaths of four of his family members was sentenced Friday to more than 100 years in prison for related lesser crimes.
Grayden Denham has been sentenced to 115 total years in jail, which includes four sentences of 25 years on armed criminal action for the use of weapons in a quadruple homicide. He also received one year for animal abuse in killing of a family dog, seven years on arson for setting fire to his grandparents' home, and seven years on stealing for taking their vehicle.
The decision is in addition to four life sentences for the first degree murders of his sister, nephew, grandmother and grandfather.
Denham was convicted of killing his sister, Heather Ager, 32, nephew, Mason Schiavoni, 3 months, grandmother, Shirley Denham, 81, and grandfather, Russell Denham, 82, along with his grandparents’ dog, Jack, on Feb. 19, 2016, outside a home in Edgerton, Missouri.
"That's a just and reasonable outcome for these really horrific murders," Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. "I'm pleased for the family members, particularly the family members of that 3-month-old baby, Mason Schiovani that they have achieved justice, and that Grayden Denham will breath his last breath in a Missouri state penitentiary."
It is the only quadruple homicide that Zahnd knows of in Platte County's history and he said he hopes it will be the last.
The ripples tore away even more family members in the years following, including Mason's father, Nicholas. Nicholas died from a heart attack a few years ago but was never the same after losing his son, said Sheri Wegemer, Mason's aunt and Nicholas's sister.
"Not only were we robbed of a nephew and grandson, but Mason was robbed of a father as well," she said.
Statements also were made by Mason's paternal grandmother, and the mother, father and maternal grandmother of Denham and Ager.
The opportunity for the victims' families to speak is an important part of the healing process, Zahnd said.
"It's vitally important that victims have their day in court and that comes during a sentencing hearing, where our state constitution gives them a right to speak to the court before the court imposes a sentence," he said. "That's particularly important in a case like this where some of the victims are both parents or grandparents of the defendant, as well as relatives of all the people that he killed."
Being a family member of everyone involved remains an experience filled with grief, said Shelly Denham, mother of Ager and Grayden Denham.
"Nobody can imagine what it's like to lose your whole family at once, gone," Shelly Denham said. "My home was full of life before ... Feb. 19."
Denham received a jail-time credit of six years for the time he has already served since 2016.
Denham plans to appeal the decision, his defense attorney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.