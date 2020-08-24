The families of two children who were allegedly sexually abused by Cole Charboneau, a former fourth-grade teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School, have agreed to a settlement with the St. Joseph School District.
Charboneau pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, a class C felony, in 2019.
The alleged incidents occurred in August 2015 and February 2017 in Charboneau’s home, with court documents contending that the man engaged in sexual contact with at least two male victims under the ages of 12 and 15.
Charboneau is currently serving a seven-year sentence.
Also in 2019, families of two minor victims filed civil lawsuits against the District, alleging not enough actions were taking to stop the sexual abuse.
Both minor victims were represented by adults as "next friends." One suit, filed on behalf of one of the minors by C.G.H. as a next friend, was settled in July of this year.
The other suit, filed on behalf on of the minors by J.H. as a next friend, was settled in August.
The settlement amounts were not disclosed.