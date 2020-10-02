More hearings are on the way for the three men charged with second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig.
In the courtroom, attorneys for the three men have said delays in the cases are necessary because more video evidence and other findings soon will come to light.
Caimon Stillman appeared Thursday morning in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer and it was decided that he will have another hearing at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard appeared in front of Spencer Friday morning and his new hearing will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Te’Avion Hawkins will have his next hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Craig was killed in a drive-by shooting in August near 20th and Messanie streets.
News-Press NOW will continue to follow the proceedings.