The first of three men involved in the August shooting death of a 2-year-old was sentenced Monday.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard was sentenced to 26 years in prison. In February, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
In previous court hearings, Kimbrough-Ballard said he was in the back of car and fired rounds at another vehicle at 20th and Messanie streets. He said he did not know the little girl was in the car at the time of the shooting.
Caimon Stillman will have a sentence hearing on April 23, followed by Te'Avion Hawkins on April 27.
