A man was sentenced to consecutive life-sentences Friday in Jackson County for the stabbing of a National Air Guard member in a 2018 road rage incident.
Nicholas Webb of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was convicted by jury in August for killing Cody Harter, 23, St. Joseph.
Harter, stationed at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, was stabbed May 5, 2018, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in what police have said was a road rage incident.
A Jackson County judge on Friday sentenced Webb to consecutive life-sentences for second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor press release.
