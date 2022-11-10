Placeholder for U.S. District Court
A St. Joseph man was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in federal prison without parole for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.

Matthew Crossfield, 40, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing heroin with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

