A St. Joseph man was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in federal prison without parole for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.
Matthew Crossfield, 40, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing heroin with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
His guilty plea and sentencing come after several incidents in Buchanan County. In December 2019, he was detained in connection with a theft at a Dollar General by the St. Joseph Police Department. He had various items on his person including a 9mm pistol and drugs, according to the release.
In January 2021, he was taken into custody by the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the St. Joseph Police Department due to two active felony warrants for his arrest. He had a 9mm pistol and .22 caliber handgun with him at the time, along with various drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Crossfield told investigators that he had been selling 10 ounces of heroin since August 2020. He also told investigators that he had been selling drugs since he was released from prison in 2018, according to the release.
