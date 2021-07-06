A Gower, Missouri, man who is charged with the death of his 5-month-old son appeared in Clinton County court Tuesday morning.
Dillon Livingston has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and two charges of child abuse or neglect. He and is expected back in court on Sept. 7. A bond modification was denied during an arraignment on Tuesday.
According to a probable cause statement, first responders arrived at Livingston’s home on a call about an unresponsive 5-month-old in February. The infant was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and then flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Livingston was the sole caregiver of the infant at the time of the incident and said the child rolled out of a recliner and became symptomatic shortly after, according to the court document.
In a phone interview with the children’s division in March, Livingston admitted he handled the baby too forcefully when the child became fussy, according to the probable cause statement.
