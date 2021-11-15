A man charged with second-degree murder pleaded not guilty to the offense at a court hearing on Monday morning.
Michael Hadden is charged with three felonies in the shooting death of 25-year-old Minda Miller in February.
According to probable cause documents, Miller was found with a gunshot wound to her head. A witness reported seeing Hadden shoot Miller from a vehicle that evening after the two had argued earlier in the day. Documents state Hadden and Miller were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.
Hadden was on probation at the time of the shooting. A trial date has been set for Dec. 13.
