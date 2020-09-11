Hawkins photo
Buy Now

Hawkins is escorted into the Sheriff's Department van after his arraignment. Hawkins hearing will take place Sept. 18. 

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

The third of three men charged with second-degree murder in a child's death pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance Friday morning. 

Te’Avion Hawkins, 20, was identified as the driver of a vehicle from which shots were fired that struck and killed 2-year-old Raelynn Craig on Aug. 9. 

Hawkins' next hearing was set by Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer for 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. 

Hawkins is the latest man charged with murder in Craig's death. Also charged in the case are Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard and Caimon Stillman. 

Kimbrough-Ballard also appeared in court Friday morning for a hearing with his new appointed attorney. Spencer scheduled another hearing for him at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.