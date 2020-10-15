A man charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl appeared in court via internet video Thursday morning where he pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Te'Avion Hawkins is charged in the August drive-by-shooting death of Raelynn Craig. His next appearance in court will be Friday, Nov. 6, in front of Circuit Judge Daniel Kellogg.
Hawkins has been identified as the driver of a car alleged to have been used in the shooting. Two other men alleged to have been in the car with Hawkins also are charged in the incident, which happened near 20th and Messanie streets.
In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Hawkins also is charged with shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle/shooting at a person. He is listed in the second charge as a persistent offender.