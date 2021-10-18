A St. Joseph man pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of forcible rape and forcible sodomy.
Jerez S. Collins, 28, entered the plea before Judge Daniel Kellogg in Buchanan County Circuit Court regarding an incident that happened on June 13, 2020, in the back storage room of the US Oil gas station at 22nd and Messanie streets.
Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said Collins has a prior bank robbery conviction stemming from a theft at the Bank Midwest in the Village of County Club in November of 2010 for which he received 36 months in federal prison. He also has other convictions from the state of Arizona, Holliday said.
Collins remains in jail and is being held without bond. He will return to court for sentencing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Holliday said the range of punishment for both offenses includes the possibility of life sentences.
