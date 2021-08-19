A man charged with second murder in a fatal stabbing on April 26, 2020, has pleaded guilty.
According to a press release from the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Nicholas Piper, was charged after allegedly causing the victim's death by stabbing them multiple times in the chest.
The press release cites the probable cause statement that Piper entered the victim's apartment at 905 S. fourteenth street with two knives and stabbed the victim.
According to a previous News-Press NOW article, the dispute started about the victim's children being too loud.
Piper's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
