Man sentenced on 2nd-degree murder charge

Michael J. Hadden, St. Joseph, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the second degree murder of St. Joseph resident Minda Miller in February 2021 at 11th and Seneca streets.

After a last-minute plea deal change, a St. Joseph man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the murder of a local woman.

Michael J. Hadden, 35, had previously accepted a plea deal on a charge of second-degree murder in the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old Minda Miller. But Buchanan County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Robb rejected that original deal Friday after Hadden refuted a claim that he had brandished a weapon in a threatening manner at the time of the woman's death.

