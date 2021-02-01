A man involved in the shooting death of a 2-year-old over the summer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the case.
Caimon Stillman, 21, appeared in person before Circuit Judge Patrick Robb in the Buchanan County Courthouse to enter the plea in the death of Raelynn Craig. The child was killed as the result of a drive-by shooting in August near 20th and Messanie streets.
Stillman is one of three men charged in the shooting and had turned himself in in August after charges were filed.
In testimony at Monday’s hearing, Stillman said he was a passenger in a car from which shots were fired at another vehicle that Craig and two adults were in. Stillman acknowledged he was responsible for Craig’s death in court.
When asked if he had anything else to say, Stillman said he would like to apologize to the child's family for his offense.
A sentencing hearing for Stillman is scheduled for April 23.
The cases against two other men charged with second-degree murder in Craig's death are continuing to move through the court system.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard has a hearing set at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, in front of Circuit Judge Daniel Kellogg.
Te’Avion Hawkins will also be appearing in front of Kellogg but at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.