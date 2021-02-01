A man involved in the shooting death of a 2-year-old over the summer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday.
Caimon Stillman turned himself in in August after charges were filed. Prosecutors allege he was in the car with Marcain R. Kimbrough-Ballard and Te'Avion Hawkins on Aug. 9 when two of the men fired into another vehicle, killing 2-year-old Raelynn Craig near 20th and Messanie streets. You can read our previous coverage here.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 23.
