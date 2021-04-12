Man involved in toddler's death faces another sentence

A man involved in the shooting death of a child last August is facing another sentence for a charge from 2019.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, who was sentenced to 26 years for second-degree murder in the girl's 2020 death last month, appeared at the Buchanan County Courthouse Monday afternoon via video.
Kimbrough-Ballard had been charged in an earlier case with unlawful use of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to four years of supervised probation in February 2019.
A probation violation was filed on Sept. 1, 2020, weeks after the August shooting.
Kimbrough-Ballard now will serve the four-year sentence on the 2019 charge concurrently with the 2020 murder charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.