Shot fired inside Buffalo Wild Wings (copy)

A man was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday for discharging a gun inside the St. Joseph Buffalo Wild Wings this fall. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A man who caused a disturbance by discharging a gun inside the St. Joseph Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant this fall was sentenced in court on Thursday morning.

Timothy A. Dutro, 57, of Cocoa, Florida, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated on Oct. 27. On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Daniel Kellogg sentenced Dutro to three years of probation with a suspended imposition of the sentence. As long as Dutro abides by the terms of his probation, the conviction will not appear on his record.

