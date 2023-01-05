A man who caused a disturbance by discharging a gun inside the St. Joseph Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant this fall was sentenced in court on Thursday morning.
Timothy A. Dutro, 57, of Cocoa, Florida, pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated on Oct. 27. On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Daniel Kellogg sentenced Dutro to three years of probation with a suspended imposition of the sentence. As long as Dutro abides by the terms of his probation, the conviction will not appear on his record.
According to a probable cause statement, at about 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 25, Dutro was at Buffalo Wild Wings where he had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The bartender "cut off" Dutro due to the amount he had consumed. Dutro then went into the men's bathroom and went into the only stall.
Someone went into the bathroom to check on Dutro and there was a loud bang from inside the stall, the probable cause statement said. When officers confronted Dutro, he had a loaded magazine, a live 45-caliber round and an empty holster in his possession. A firearm was located close by.
Dutro, an over-the-road truck driver, was passing through the area when the incident took place.
When Kellogg asked if Dutro had anything to add before the sentencing, Dutro said he felt "absolutely terrible" and was sorry for the incident.
Kellogg addressed Dutro in court and mentioned the fear the incident caused the patrons in the restaurant at the time the gun was discharged.
Under the terms of Dutro's probation, he's not allowed to consume alcohol or own any firearms. Kellogg also told Dutro that he must write a letter of apology to Buffalo Wild Wings.
