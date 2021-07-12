A man held at a Northwest Missouri prison was granted an expedited trial Monday after prosecutors admit he didn't commit the crime.
The trial on the release motion, known as a habeas corpus petition, is set for Aug. 12-13 in DeKalb County.
Kevin Strickland is being held at the Western Missouri Correctional Center for a 1978 triple homicide prosecutors say he didn't commit. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has so far declined to pardon him, which would effectively set him free immediately. That leaves Strickland with this rare court maneuver.
Daviess County Judge Ryan Horsman ordered the expedited trial, saying Strickland faced a burden from the four decades he's spent in prison. Strickland's petition is technically brought against the administrator of the prison where he's held, and not the prosecutors who charged him.
Those prosecutors, from Jackson County, filed court documents in support of Strickland's release. After an internal review, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office found the evidence against Strickland wasn't substantial enough to convict him. In fact, prosecutors now say they wouldn't have enough evidence to even charge Strickland with a crime.
His conviction was based primarily on the testimony of one witness, who later recanted. With advances in forensic technology, a print on the murder weapon was found not to belong to Strickland. One of Strickland's alleged co-conspirators has since admitted in court that Strickland was not involved.
Strickland, a Black man, was convicted by an all white jury after prosecutors at the time struck all potential Black jurors from the jury pool.
Under Missouri law, prosecutors can't simply ask a judge to release someone they believe is wrongfully convicted. Instead, those who believe they're wrongfully held must bring the kind of action Strickland brought. He’ll have to get a judge’s authorization by claiming the warden of the Cameron prison is holding him unlawfully. That ruling isn’t guaranteed or required.
Tricia Rojo Bushnell, one of Strickland's lawyers from the Midwest Innocence Project, previously told News-Press NOW that the Missouri Supreme Court hasn't decided if "actual innocence" is a legal reason for a judge to set someone free. In a semi-analogous case, the court did rule that a prisoner on death row should be set free because he proved his innocence.
But the court hasn't ruled on those who aren't facing the death penalty, like Strickland.
“It’s this point (where) we have all unanimously agreed, and I think that that’s what’s so shocking to everyone, that we can have a system where everyone says this, including the prosecutor (that) convicted him, and he’s still sitting there,” Bushnell previously told News-Press NOW.
