Grayden Denham, who was charged with quadruple homicide in 2016, was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder by a Platte County jury Tuesday.
Denham, 29, was also found guilty of four counts of armed criminal action, along with counts of arson, animal abuse and stealing.
Denham was convicted of killing his 32-year-old sister, Heather Ager; 3-month-old nephew, Mason Schiavoni; 81-year-old grandmother, Shirley Denham; and 82-year-old grandfather, Russell Denham, along with his grandparents' dog, Jack, on Feb. 19, 2016, in Edgerton, Missouri.
The matter up for debate Tuesday was not whether Grayden Denham was guilty, but how guilty he was.
"He's going to prison," said Patrick Berrigan, Denham's defense attorney. "The question is, what's he going to prison for?"
Denham had a history of mental health concerns, and it was a familial issue, Berrigan said, even though the defense made no attempt at an insanity plea or sending Denham to a mental institution.
The sides agreed there had been extreme changes to Denham's character and behavior. While the defense attributed it to the alleged mental issues, Platte County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mark Gibson said it was likely because of meth.
"Drugs change people," he said. "We've seen it. We know about it, and in this case, it turned the defendant into a monster."
If that was the case, there should have been evidence of drug use, such as paraphernalia or marks on the defendant's body, Berrigan said, but smoking the drugs would not leave the same marks, and the paraphernalia could be disposed of after the fact.
First-degree murder means Denham had to have planned the act with deliberation and the forethought to know his actions would lead to the victims' deaths at any time during his actions, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.
"The defendant can't shoot four people without deliberation," he said. "Maybe the first one, but there's no evidence of that."
The defendant waived his right to a sentencing hearing by jury. A sentencing by court is planned for Feb. 25.
