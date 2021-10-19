A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a 2020 murder case.
Nicholas D. Piper, 33, received the sentence after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a neighbor. Piper stabbed the man in his chest multiple times in the victim's apartment at 905 S. 14th St. at about 10 p.m. on April 26, 2020.
The probable cause statement filed in the case by St. Joseph police detectives alleges that the suspect, who resided at 905½ S. 14th, entered the apartment of the victim armed with two knives and stabbed the man, who was transported to Mosaic Life Care where he was pronounced deceased.
Piper is required to serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence because the crime is a “dangerous felony” under Missouri law.
