A St. Joseph man was sentenced to 26 years in prison Monday for his role in the shooting death of a 2-year-old.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard was the first of three men charged in the August shooting of Raelynn Craig to be sentenced in the case. He pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the girl's death.
It was an emotional day at the Buchanan County Courthouse as family and friends of both Craig and Kimbrough-Ballard were in court to hear testimony ahead of the sentencing.
The state and defense attorneys spoke with a Missouri Department of Corrections probation and parole officer as well as two St. Joseph Police detectives who investigated the Aug. 9 shooting, which happened near 20th and Messanie streets. Craig was a passenger in a car that was hit by gunfire.
As the evidence of the shooting was reviewed, some members of the victim's family left the courtroom.
Kimbrough-Ballard's mother and brother gave statements in addition to Craig's mother, father and grandmother, who shared witness-impact statements.
Michelle Davidson, an assistant prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County, read a letter written by Craig's mother, Tyra Rich, in court as Rich stood by.
"How does a mother put towards the pain that I feel? How do I explain to the men that caused this pain? There is no way they can comprehend what they took from me that day. They took my baby, my one and only baby, Raelynn, my heart and soul. The simple answer is I can't. I can't explain this pain. They don't make words to explain this kind of pain."
Antwoin Craig, the victim's father, also wrote a statement read by Davidson.
"I sang 'You Are My Sunshine' and some of her other favorite songs until they pronounced her dead," the statement said. "We all had to say our goodbyes to a tiny 2-year-old who had so much to live for."
In previous court hearings, Kimbrough-Ballard said he was in the back of a car and fired rounds at another vehicle. He said he did not know the little girl was in the car at the time of the shooting.
In a final statement, Kimbrough-Ballard apologized both to Craig's and his own family for his actions.
"There are no words that I can say that can possibly ease the pain I have caused ..." Kimbrough-Ballard said. "What I would like the court to know is that I love that little girl. She was smart and beautiful, and it kills me every day to know I am the reason she is gone and that her parents will never hold her."
Another man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case, Caimon Stillman, is set for a sentencing hearing on April 23.
Te'Avion Hawkins, who also is charged with second-degree murder and whose case is still ongoing, has a court hearing set for April 27.
