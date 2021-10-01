A Doniphan County jury found a man guilty of involuntary manslaughter this week in the 2019 death of an Atchison County, Kansas, man.
Brian Spilman Jr., 24, of Atchison, was one of three men charged in the death of Jason W. Pantle. Spilman's bond was revoked after the guilty verdict, and he will be in the Doniphan County Jail awaiting sentencing on Nov. 3.
Trials also are set for the two other men charged in the case. Scott Vandeloo's trial is set to start on Oct. 19, and the trial for Matthew "Cole" Scherer is set to begin on Nov. 29.
Authorities allege the trio was involved in an altercation with Pantle during a party in late September of 2019 in southern Doniphan County. Pantle, 42 at the time of his passing, died at a Kansas City, Kansas, hospital just under a week after being severely beaten at a private party in the settlement of Doniphan, Kansas.
