A Buchanan County jury found a man guilty of first-degree rape after a trial this week.
James McBride's trial took place Monday and Tuesday in Division 4 of the Buchanan County Circuit Court in front of Judge Kellogg.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kristina Zeit presented testimony from 11 witnesses. After deliberating for less than two hours, the jury returned a verdict of guilty on the charge.
McBride was immediately taken into custody. His sentencing is set for Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.