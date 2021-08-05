A Jackson County jury has convicted a man of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of an Air Guard member from St. Joseph in a 2018 road-rage incident.
Nicholas Webb of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was found guilty in the death of Cody Harter, 23, a Central High School graduate and Missouri Air National Guard member who was stationed at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Harter was stabbed May 5, 2018, following an altercation near Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in what police have said was a road rage incident.
Harter owned his own lawn care business and was believed to be returning to St. Joseph with a new piece of equipment when he was fatally stabbed.
According to a probable cause statement, when police interviewed Webb he reportedly told them the incident started when Harter yelled, “Hey, this is a merging lane.” Webb stated he yelled back, “All right, dude.”
Both cars pulled to the side of the road where a confrontation led to the stabbing, police said. An autopsy reported Harter received a 4-inch deep wound to the left side of his chest.
Webb had spent time in prison on a second-degree murder case from 1980 before the incident involving Harter.
