A St. Joseph man was charged with second-degree murder Thursday in the death 2-year-old Raelynn Craig.
Marcain R. Kimbrough-Ballard, 20, is being held in the Buchanan County Jail without bond on the class A felony.
According to court documents, someone in a black Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plates shot at a silver Dodge Caliber with three people inside on Aug. 9 at 20th and Messanie streets. Craig was struck by that gunfire and died at Mosaic Life Care. According to video surveillance and witnesses, the black Elantra drove up and opened fire on the other car, a probable cause statement filed in the case said. A witness with prior dealings with Kimbrough-Ballard identified him as the passenger in the black Elantra who fired at the victims.
Late Thursday, a second person, Caimon Stillman of St. Joseph, also was charged with second-degree murder for an incident that occurred on Aug. 9 in Buchanan County. News-Press NOW was unable to obtain court documents detailing the reason for the charges against him. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson, who filed murder charges against both Stillman and Kimbrough-Ballard, did not return requests for comment on whether Stillman is involved with Craig's death.
A warrant has been issued for Stillman's arrest, but he does not appear to be in custody.
There were two other victims in the vehicle with Craig who also were wounded in the shooting. Both were treated at the hospital. A male victim was released that same night, and a female victim was released a few days later.
Kimbrough-Ballard is scheduled for arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in front of Judge Rebecca Spencer. He was on probation for drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon.