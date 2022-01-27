A St. Joseph man has been charged with robbery after an incident Tuesday afternoon at Menards.
Travis Graham, 40, faces a felony charge of first-degree robbery. According St. Joseph police, he is alleged to have taken items from the store just off of Interstate 29 on the city's southeastern edge.
A Menards employee attempted to stop Graham, who allegedly hit the person with his truck, causing serious physical injury. The victim, a 59-year-old woman, is at Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries but does not appear to be in life-threatening condition at this time.
Graham's arraignment in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in front of Associate Circuit Court Judge Keith Marquart at the Buchanan County Courthouse. Bond has been denied in the case and Graham currently is in the Buchanan County Jail.
