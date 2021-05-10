A Gower, Missouri, man is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse or neglect of a child in the death of an infant.
Dillon Livingston is charged with the February death of his 5-month-old son.
According to a probable cause statement, first responders arrived at Livingston's home on a call about an unresponsive 5-month-old. The infant was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and then flown to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Livingston was the sole caregiver of the infant in February and said that the child rolled out of a recliner and became symptomatic shortly after, according to the court document.
Medical providers stated a fall from a chair was not consistent with the infant's injuries, which included multiple hemorrhages, bruises and fractures.
Livingston also is alleged to have abused the infant's twin in November 2020 when the mother of the children was not home, according to court documents. Livingston explained the injuries by saying he accidentally dropped the child. The mother photographed the injuries, but no charges were filed at that time.
In a phone interview with the children's division in March, Livingston admitted he handled the baby too forcefully when the child became fussy, according to the probable cause statement.
Livingston is being held without bond. He is set to appear for a motion hearing at the Clinton County Courthouse on Friday, May 14.
