An 18-year-old St. Joseph man charged with second-degree murder made his initial court appearance Tuesday via a video conference from the Buchanan County Jail.
Nicholas Minear Jr. faces the charge after allegedly shooting into a home and killing a man on New Year's Day. He next will appear for a preliminary hearing in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.