Johnnie Kyle Hollowell, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in the Tuesday shooting death of Terry P. Smith Jr., 31.
Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Corby Parkway early Tuesday morning after reports of a shooting. Smith was unresponsive in a silver 2006 Ford Taurus with gunshot wounds to the head and neck. He was transported to Mosaic Life Care, where he was pronounced dead.
According to documents, Hollowell believed Smith has pointed a gun at him. Hollowell told police he met with Smith to sell marijuana and a Beretta 9 mm handgun.
Hollowell, the handgun and marijuana were all located on scene of the shooting.
Hollowell has a criminal history out of South Carolina and has been a resident of St. Joseph for less than two years.