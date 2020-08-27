A 31-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with child molestation after allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old girl in his residence.
Justin Lovelady is in custody at the Buchanan County Jail on a $25,000 bond. A probable cause statement filed in the case states that on June 1 police discovered through a child forensic interview that Lovelady allegedly touched the child victim in an appropriate manner. Police reported the mother of the child witnessed the alleged abuse when she walked into the living room of the residence.
The mother told police that the alleged abuse had been going on since April and would happen when the child and Lovelady were home alone together.
Police said in the probable cause statement that Lovelady poses a danger to the victim.