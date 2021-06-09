A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Rushville, Missouri, man who is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a one-vehicle crash that killed a passenger on Jan. 31.

Wyatt Gardner's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 27 in front of Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart.

According to court documents, officers who responded to the scene reported they noticed a smell of alcohol coming from Gardner, who was driving the vehicle. Gardner admitted to consuming "five beers prior to the crash" and submitted to field sobriety tests, according to a probable cause statement.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gardner was traveling north on State Route JJ and lost control of the car when attempting to turn right onto Old North Road.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, down a steep embankment and overturned, which resulted in the death of Cassandra Donaldson, according to court documents.