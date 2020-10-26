A Buchanan County man is facing felony charges of enticement or attempted enticement of a child.

According to the probable cause statement, the incident started on Oct. 19 when Ricky Duane Maag befriended an undercover persona through an online platform.

Maag allegedly was informed numerous times that the person he was communicating with was 13 years old and a middle school student in St. Joseph. He continued to speak and make sexual comments and advances towards the person, the probable cause statement said.

At one point, Maag allegedly agreed to pay the child $450 for sexual acts. When he arrived at an undercover apartment on Oct. 20, he was arrested.

His arraignment was held Monday, and Maag currently has a $10,000 bond set.