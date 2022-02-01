A St. Joseph man has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in relation to a Jan. 28 incident involving a missing child who prosecutors allege was not properly dressed in cold temperatures.
Tyler Eugene Mozee, 30, left a house on Yale Street at about 3:30 a.m. with 1-year-old Kyden Edward Nielsen, who was not his son, and walked half a mile until taking shelter in an empty vehicle at Dusty’s Auto, according to a probable cause statement. The child was wearing only a sweatshirt, pants, shoes and socks, despite it being 9 degrees. The two were in the vehicle for 5 1/2 hours with no heat, according to the statement.
Mozee had been arguing with the child’s mother, who is Mozee’s ex-girlfriend, before he took the boy and fled the house, according to the probable cause statement.
Mozee was arrested at about 9 a.m. by St. Joseph police, court documents said.
Mozee’s bond is set at $10,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18, according to court documents.
