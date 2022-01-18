A St. Joseph man is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning on a charge related to his involvement in a fatal accident late last week on the South Belt Highway.
Steven A. Ayala, 30, is charged with driving while intoxicated in the Jan. 14 death of St. Joseph resident Savannah Domann. According to a probable cause statement, Ayala drove a pickup into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into Domann's vehicle.
Ayala blew a 0.15% blood-alcohol level, nearly double the legal limit, and admitted to having used narcotics and sedatives, according to court documents.
Ayala's arraignment is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Buchanan County Courthouse. Bail has been denied based on "clear and convincing evidence (Ayala) is a danger to the community," according to court documents.
