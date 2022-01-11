Agency man charged with child molestation, 10-year-old victim

Jimmy Scott Nolan is being held in the Buchanan County Jail after being charged with child molestation.

A St. Joseph man has been charged with second-degree child molestation in a case involving a child younger than 12.

Jimmy Scott Nolan, 37, is being held in the Buchanan County Jail.

According to court documents, Nolan was a family friend of the alleged victim. Nolan is alleged to have had sexual contact with the victim multiple times over the last three to four years.

Nolan is being held without bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Buchanan County Courthouse. 

Morgan Riddell can be reached at morgan.riddell@newspressnow.com

