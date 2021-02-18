Man charged with assault for stabbing

A Mexico, Missouri, man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck last week.
Leryan Lewis is facing a third-degree assault charge after reportedly cutting the woman with a razor blade.
According to a probable cause statement, police were called to a stabbing at Bucky's gas station on Feb. 12, where they located the victim with a cut wound about three inches deep on the side of her neck. The victim told police Lewis put her in a choke hold and cut her neck with a razor, the statement said.
The injuries required the victim to be transported to a hospital and taken into surgery.
Lewis and victim had been in a relationship for four and half months at the time of the incident, according to court documents.