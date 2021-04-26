A man is facing second-degree assault and armed criminal action charges after a confrontation over the weekend.
Ronald Callaway allegedly was involved in an argument when he grabbed a shortened shotgun and fired a shot at another person and that person's daughter, according to a probable cause statement.
A bullet hit the daughter in the arm and back as she tried to run away, court documents stated. The victim suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung from the shot, the probable cause said.
Callaway also allegedly tried to set a couch on fire with a torch, according to the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.