The man who allegedly shot a St. Joseph Police Department K-9 dog last week has been charged in the animal's death.
Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ronald R. Holliday announced Thursday that an additional criminal charge of armed criminal action has been filed against Valdez William McDonald, 24, related to the death of the dog Max.
The charge alleges that McDonald committed the felony of assault on a police animal by “knowingly causing serious physical injury, resulting in death, to a police animal when that animal was involved in a law enforcement apprehension, and the defendant committed the foregoing felony of assault on a police animal by, with and through the knowing use, assistance and aid of a deadly weapon."
McDonald had been initially charged with the felony of domestic assault in the second degree, a Class E felony, in reference to an assault on his mother which sent his mother to the hospital for her injuries.
His bond has been denied by the court. The range of punishment for armed criminal action is a minimum of three years to a maximum of 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.