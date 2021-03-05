A man charged with second-degree murder in a woman's shooting death made his first appearance in the case Friday morning at the Buchanan County Courthouse.
Bond for Michael J. Hadden is still denied and he remains in the Buchanan County Jail. He is charged in the death Minda M. Miller, who was shot on Feb. 23. Miller died this week from her injuries.
Hadden does not have legal representation at this time.
A new court date was set for Friday, March 12, to review Hadden's bond and address his legal representation status.