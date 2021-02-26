A man charged with second-degree murder in a fatal wreck told a judge Friday that he would like to represent himself at trial.
Jason E. Clements made the request before Circuit Judge Dan Kellogg at the Buchanan County Courthouse. Kellogg asked Clements repeatedly if he understood the weight of that decision, that Clements would be held to the same standard as an attorney and that he could face additional charges.
Clements said he understood and still wanted to proceed without a court-appointed attorney.
According to a probable cause statement, Clements caused the death of another person on Aug. 10 while committing the felony crime of tampering with a motor vehicle. Clements was observed on video operating a stolen vehicle in a reckless manner that caused a wreck at the intersection of 24th and Jules streets, the statement said.
Clements then proceeded to climb out of the driver's-side window and fled on foot. He was found a few blocks away hiding in a brush pile.
The statement also said Clements was going more than twice the speed limit and failed to stop at a stop sign.
At the time of the accident, Clements was on probation for felony tampering with a motor vehicle, to which he pleaded guilty on Nov. 26, 2019, and was sentenced to five years probation.
The trial is expected to last three days and is set for Sept. 28.
Clements could face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison if convicted.