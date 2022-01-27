A St. Joseph man appeared in court Thursday on a charge related to his involvement in a fatal accident in mid-January on the South Belt Highway.
Steven A. Ayala, 30, appeared before Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer, who set the next hearing for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
He is charged with driving while intoxicated -- death of another not a passenger. According to a probable cause statement, Ayala drove a pickup into oncoming traffic on Jan. 14 and crashed head-on into the vehicle of St. Joseph resident Savannah Domann, causing her death.
Ayala had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15%, nearly double the legal limit, and admitted to using narcotics and sedatives, according to court documents.
Bail for Ayala has been denied.
