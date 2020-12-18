A man charged in a the shooting death of a toddler appeared in court Friday.
Caimon Stillman's attorney proposed a continuation of the hearing in front of Circuit Judge Patrick Robb. His next hearing will be on Jan. 25, and Stillman's attorney, Annette Marguerite Wallace, said the case is still in the discovery phase but she believes by the next hearing there will be a decision on a plea or taking the case to trial.
Stillman is one of three men charged with second-degree murder after 2-year-old Raelynn Craig was shot in a drive-by shooting while she was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in August in Midtown St. Joseph.
The other two men involved in the case will have upcoming court dates as well. Marcain Kimbrough Ballard will appear in front of Circuit Judge Daniel Kellogg at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 7, and Te'Avion Hawkins, the man identified as the driver of the vehicle according to probable cause reports will appear in front of Kellogg at 11 a.m. Jan. 21.