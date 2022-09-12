The St. Joseph man accused of killing his 6-year-old daughter has a violent criminal history that includes a conviction for shooting another man.

Dustin L. Beechner, 37, currently is charged with a felony count of child abuse resulting in death for allegedly fatally beating Jozlyn Marie Beechner, whose body was found by police on Sept. 2 on the roof of their St. Joseph home. However, an investigation by News-Press NOW reveals Beechner has a criminal record dating back more than a dozen years and he was on probation for an assault at the time of his latest arrest. 

