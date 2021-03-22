A St. Joseph man has been charged with a first offense of possession of child pornography.
On Nov. 2, 2020, the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Platte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a knock and talk at Blakely Alexander’s residence based on cyber tips from August 2019 according to a probable cause statement.
Alexander was provided a Miranda form he signed stating he understood his rights and spoke with authorities, the statement said. He then confirmed two email addresses that were reported in the cyber tips received from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
Alexander also gave written consent for authorities to view his two cell phones, where pornography was found, according to court documents.
A forensic examination of the phones revealed a combined 1,669 total images of child pornography with 785 unique images and 353 images and copies of child exploitative images, the probable cause statement said.
There is a warrant out for Alexander's arrest.
