An Elwood, Kansas, man has been charged with leaving the scene of a accident at a local gas station that resulted in a fire.
According to a probable cause statement, Casey O'Dell backed into a gas pump at a Sinclair gas station at 909 Alabama St., causing it to fall over and burst into flames on Feb. 18.
O'Dell allegedly went inside the gas station to inform the clerk of the incident and then left without giving contact information, according to court documents.
The owner of the gas station estimates the damage to be between $40,000 and $50,000, the statement said.