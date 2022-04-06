A man being held in the Buchanan County Jail as a person of interest in the disappearance of a missing Lyft driver is being sent back to Louisiana.
Brandon J. Francisco, 36, of Mansura, Louisiana, will be extradited on warrants out of Rapides Parish, Louisiana, according to Buchanan County court documents. The extradition order was signed on April 5.
Francisco is a person of interest in the search for Ella Goodie of Scott, Louisiana, who has been missing since March 9. Goodie's vehicle was found on April 1 by St. Joseph police.
Francisco also is wanted on multiple other charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery. He was scheduled to stand trial for these charges but fled Louisiana before it could begin, according to probable cause statements.
Francisco was arrested on March 25 at 2332 S. 22nd St., where police found a handgun at his feet, according to probable cause statements.
Francisco has until April 15 to be extradited, according to court documents.
