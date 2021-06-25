A Northwest Missouri man facing capital murder finally has a new trial date for a lesser charge.
Garland Joseph Nelson, from Braymer, Missouri, is accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers over a cattle deal.
He's been imprisoned since July of 2019 on the murder charges, though he's also accused of orchestrating the theft of a tractor-trailer from inside the jail. Nelson will face a trial on the stealing charge on Aug. 3.
Prosecutors, Nelson's defense team and a judge have wrestled over the timing of each of the trials. The stealing trial was supposed to start on April 20, but it was delayed.
Judge Michael Wagner, the Johnson County judge handling Nelson's case, granted the defense's request earlier this month to hold the stealing trial within 120 days.
It was Nelson's defense team who objected to the stealing trial beginning without the media, victim's advocate or any other members of the public being present for the start of jury selection.
Members of the public were going to be allowed into the courtroom after jury selection was completed, but the judge granted the defense's request to delay the trial.
The delay of the April stealing trial was prompted by COVID-19 restrictions. Once potential jurors filled the courtroom and were socially distanced, Judge Wagner said no room was left for members of the public.
COVID-19 restrictions were lessened by the Missouri Supreme Court on June 15. The court's order gives local judges more discretion to determine proper precautions.
The courtroom in Johnson County, where Nelson's trials have been moved because of publicity, is fairly small. The courthouse does not have the capability to house members of the public in a separate courtroom and pipe in video and audio through a closed-circuit system.
Such audio and video systems have been used in larger courthouses, like Jackson County, to allow more members of the public to be physically present.
Before his trial on the stealing charge, Nelson will appear in court on July 6 for a pretrial hearing. News-Press NOW has formally requested a camera be allowed to film trial proceedings.
Prosecutors previously said in court filings that they could introduce nine MP3 files containing recorded phone calls from the jail where Nelson is being held.
In the capital murder case, Nelson will face trial in June of 2022. Jury selection for that case is expected to utilize larger spaces at the University of Central Missouri.
