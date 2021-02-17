A man is facing murder charges in Andrew County involving the November death of a child.
Donald Tipton was charged Tuesday with first-degree and second-degree murder in the death along with 11 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse or neglect.
According to a felony complaint filed by Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Stevenson, Tipton knowingly caused the death of the victim by striking and strangling the child on Nov. 30, 2020. The victim, who is not named in the complaint, was 10 years of age at the time.
Additionally, Tipton was charged twice with endangering the welfare of a child in the first-degree, domestic assault in the first-degree, and two counts of abuse and neglect of a child on Nov. 30.
The other charges of endangering the welfare of a child and abuse and neglect of child were dated on Oct. 31 and Nov. 25.
Details of the abuse in the listed charges state that Tipton punched the victim in the chest, stuffed a sock in their mouth and forced a gun barrel in their mouth.
Tipton is also charged with not seeking medical treatment for the victim that court documents say was a family or household member related by blood or marriage.
A motion was filed to seal probable cause statements in the case.
A warrant has been issued for Tipton's arrest and he is ordered held without bond. He currently listed as "most wanted" on the Andrew County Sheriff's Office's website.